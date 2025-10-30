 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20606600 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[v.452677]

Some additional adjustments and improvements.

Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.

Gameplay

  • Bust Open stats adjusted to be greater and be more weighted towards Stagger
  • High Tide buffed
  • Caged Light will empower again if you have increased the empower cap (e.g. Mythion Regulator)
  • Random Perks prioritizes perks that haven't been seen this run
  • "Webbed Up" now has a weaker encounter variant that shows up earlier
  • "The Matriarch" boss encounter adjusted
    • Molter King begins in the Guard Zone
    • Molter King uses a weaker initial attack
    • Molter Matriarch Check intent now deals greatly reduced Siege damage but also inflicts equivalent Plague

UI

  • More card anims on Lantern and Miracle card draft
  • Upgrade Preview highlighter updated
  • Card City Mini visual updated
  • The Deployment Screen shows Forcefield values if you're defending at the City Gates
  • Added hover support for "Not Discovered" card names to better indicate behavior

Other fixes

  • Fixed bug where compact cards didn't have a "+" after the names of upgraded cards
  • Fixed bug where units would continue to play their Empower anim when receiving additional Empowered stacks, even when they were already at the Empower cap
  • Fixed bug where Pristine Artifact wouldn't grant Empower to other units semi-randomly
[/p]

Changed files in this update

Depot 1769831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link