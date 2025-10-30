[v.452677]
Some additional adjustments and improvements.
Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.
Gameplay
- Bust Open stats adjusted to be greater and be more weighted towards Stagger
- High Tide buffed
- Caged Light will empower again if you have increased the empower cap (e.g. Mythion Regulator)
- Random Perks prioritizes perks that haven't been seen this run
- "Webbed Up" now has a weaker encounter variant that shows up earlier
- "The Matriarch" boss encounter adjusted
- Molter King begins in the Guard Zone
- Molter King uses a weaker initial attack
- Molter Matriarch Check intent now deals greatly reduced Siege damage but also inflicts equivalent Plague
- Molter King begins in the Guard Zone
UI
- More card anims on Lantern and Miracle card draft
- Upgrade Preview highlighter updated
- Card City Mini visual updated
- The Deployment Screen shows Forcefield values if you're defending at the City Gates
- Added hover support for "Not Discovered" card names to better indicate behavior
Other fixes
- Fixed bug where compact cards didn't have a "+" after the names of upgraded cards
- Fixed bug where units would continue to play their Empower anim when receiving additional Empowered stacks, even when they were already at the Empower cap
- Fixed bug where Pristine Artifact wouldn't grant Empower to other units semi-randomly
Changed files in this update