The game got updated to Version 1.0.510!

Unlike the previous update, this one contains mostly content and polish! Hope you like the additions!

It includes the following changes:

Features:

+10 Cards

+1 Optional Quest

+5 Enemies

+9 Artifacts

+2 Random Events

+1 Shop (The Armory)

+1 Shop Offer (Smith)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed trap/tower details staying on screen if you hover over a trap/tower and then hover over a card.

Balance changes:

Golden Lightning got it's damage reduced on gold level from 25->20 times amount of gold and on mithril level from 50->40 times amount of gold.

Polish: