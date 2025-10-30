 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20606598 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game got updated to Version 1.0.510!

Unlike the previous update, this one contains mostly content and polish! Hope you like the additions!

It includes the following changes:

Features:

  • +10 Cards

  • +1 Optional Quest

  • +5 Enemies

  • +9 Artifacts

  • +2 Random Events

  • +1 Shop (The Armory)

  • +1 Shop Offer (Smith)

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed trap/tower details staying on screen if you hover over a trap/tower and then hover over a card.

Balance changes:

  • Golden Lightning got it's damage reduced on gold level from 25->20 times amount of gold and on mithril level from 50->40 times amount of gold.

Polish:

  • When hovering over a card, the tiles with buffs that match that element are now more clear

  • When hovering over a tile with an elemental buff, all cards matching that element are now highlighted in your hand

  • You can now cancel playing a card by clicking right-click when you have the card dragged out to the level. You can still drag it back to your hand or click Right-Click.

  • Updated wording in random event rewards to make it clear that you upgrading damage as a reward in some of them.

  • Frost buff tile indicator was updated to make it easier to see.

  • Moved the elemental indicators on cards to the top right to make it easier to see which elements cards are quickly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2811781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link