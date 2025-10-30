The game got updated to Version 1.0.510!
Unlike the previous update, this one contains mostly content and polish! Hope you like the additions!
It includes the following changes:
Features:
+10 Cards
+1 Optional Quest
+5 Enemies
+9 Artifacts
+2 Random Events
+1 Shop (The Armory)
+1 Shop Offer (Smith)
Bug Fixes:
Fixed trap/tower details staying on screen if you hover over a trap/tower and then hover over a card.
Balance changes:
Golden Lightning got it's damage reduced on gold level from 25->20 times amount of gold and on mithril level from 50->40 times amount of gold.
Polish:
When hovering over a card, the tiles with buffs that match that element are now more clear
When hovering over a tile with an elemental buff, all cards matching that element are now highlighted in your hand
You can now cancel playing a card by clicking right-click when you have the card dragged out to the level. You can still drag it back to your hand or click Right-Click.
Updated wording in random event rewards to make it clear that you upgrading damage as a reward in some of them.
Frost buff tile indicator was updated to make it easier to see.
Moved the elemental indicators on cards to the top right to make it easier to see which elements cards are quickly.
