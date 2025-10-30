Smarter, more dynamic mazes

Now featuring room generation and smarter, twistier pathing, the maze system has been completely overhauled from the ground up

The new logic enables more natural layouts, improved item placement, and a completely rebuilt data-tracking backend for optimized gameplay and faster development iteration

To celebrate this new foundation, we’ve also increased the default maze size—so get ready to get lost all over again

Total backend overhaul

Behind the scenes, the project has been stripped down to its core and carefully rebuilt for the future

While not every new feature has surfaced yet, this update lays the groundwork for what’s coming next—

including multiple game mode difficulties, custom difficulty creation, and a total AI overhaul designed to deliver smarter, more reactive encounters