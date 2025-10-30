Smarter, more dynamic mazes
Now featuring room generation and smarter, twistier pathing, the maze system has been completely overhauled from the ground up
The new logic enables more natural layouts, improved item placement, and a completely rebuilt data-tracking backend for optimized gameplay and faster development iteration
To celebrate this new foundation, we’ve also increased the default maze size—so get ready to get lost all over again
Total backend overhaul
Behind the scenes, the project has been stripped down to its core and carefully rebuilt for the future
While not every new feature has surfaced yet, this update lays the groundwork for what’s coming next—
including multiple game mode difficulties, custom difficulty creation, and a total AI overhaul designed to deliver smarter, more reactive encounters
Changed files in this update