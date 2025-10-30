## Balance

* Crush Sequence is now usable against Titans.



## Bug Fixes

* Fixed issues when killing a unit with both Hijack and Perfect Forever.

* Fixed two wrong language strings for the Practical Romantic.

* Fixed Ruins spawning on Ruins when a city is destroyed.

* Fixed "Machines are the next step" and "Machines are alive" options text being swapped around in the Are Machines Alive? quest.

* Fixed Phenaris Epicurean's Paradox Theriac showing on the model even without the upgrade.

