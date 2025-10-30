 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20606553 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
## Balance
* Crush Sequence is now usable against Titans.

## Bug Fixes
* Fixed issues when killing a unit with both Hijack and Perfect Forever.
* Fixed two wrong language strings for the Practical Romantic.
* Fixed Ruins spawning on Ruins when a city is destroyed.
* Fixed "Machines are the next step" and "Machines are alive" options text being swapped around in the Are Machines Alive? quest.
* Fixed Phenaris Epicurean's Paradox Theriac showing on the model even without the upgrade.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1481171
Windows Depot 1481172
Linux Depot 1481173
