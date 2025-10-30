## Balance
* Crush Sequence is now usable against Titans.
## Bug Fixes
* Fixed issues when killing a unit with both Hijack and Perfect Forever.
* Fixed two wrong language strings for the Practical Romantic.
* Fixed Ruins spawning on Ruins when a city is destroyed.
* Fixed "Machines are the next step" and "Machines are alive" options text being swapped around in the Are Machines Alive? quest.
* Fixed Phenaris Epicurean's Paradox Theriac showing on the model even without the upgrade.
Version 1.2.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 1481172
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1481173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update