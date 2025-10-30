Welcome back to Gravenville! Tis' the season for scares, ghouls, and ghosts, so our Halloween update is here to deliver all of that and more!

Contained within the update you'll find new Haunters, new Missions (including 3 brand new levels, exclusive to Ghost Master Resurrection), a new playlist mode, a talent tree update, quality of life updates, and bug fixes!

It's a big one, so we've got a new trailer for you with some highlights!

Let's dive into everything you'll find!

NEW MISSIONS & LEVELS

Inspired by content that was left on the cutting room floor all the way back in 2003, the brand new Act 4 introduces three never before seen levels and four brand new missions.





Dead and Breakfast

Mortals looking for a little rest and relaxation are going to be sorely disappointed with their stay. 0/4 stars.

Carnival of Horror

Thrills turn to chills as Gravenville's Carnival becomes the mortals worst nightmare...

Night of the Screen

A popular Gravenville visit for horror movie lovers, but they never expected to be the stars of the show.

Requiem

The Ghost Breakers are using the Army base as their last line of defense against the Haunters. Make them regret ever crossing your path!

NEW HAUNTERS

Along with the brand new Act 4, we've reached back to 2003 and restored five Haunters from the original release, plus a brand new Haunter - the Forest Spirit!

Thorne

A Captain betrayed by his crew, left to rot on distant shores.

Smokin' Joe

Hey batter batter! SWING!

Azrael

Vengeance and fire on two wheels.

Ghost With No Name

When he died in 1872, nobody knew who he was, where he came from, or where he was going, but he swore he'd be back.

Alfred Hunchcork

Even in death, his passion for horror persists.

Forest Spirit

When you hear a rustle in the trees but you think nothing is there, just know he's watching...



Ghost Powers

Team - Summon the skeletons of Thorne's dead team.

Lucky Shot - No Name’s last band power, deals a huge amount of horror to mortal.

Ethereal Slow - Use the power of the Director to slow time.

Fast Forward - Use the power of the Director to speed up time.

Flicker - Haunter's will force the lights in an area to flicker.

NEW FEATURES



Talent Tree

The Talent Tree is ALIVE!

Collect Pumpkins during your missions and then return to the Ghoul Room to spend them and improve your talents as a Ghost Master.



Low on Pumpkins? You can use the "EXCHANGE" button in the Ghoul Room to enter the exchange menu.

250 Plasm >> 1 Pumpkin

1 Pumpkin >> 250 Plasm

Passive modifiers added to shake up gameplay variety.

Active powers for Ghost Master Electrify Plasm Portal Elementalist Believe Me Ethereal Refresh Fatal Terror Rise of Madness

Add an additional two Haunters to your team through the talent tree.

New Game Mode

Choose the new "Playlist Mode" to build out your dream playlist of Ghost Master missions and play through them in one sequence.

New Languages

The Halloween update includes new language options.

Chinese Simplified

Chinese Traditional

Portuguese Brazil

Japanese

Korean

New Fetter

“Madness” — when a mortal is driven to madness, it becomes a fetter. "Madness" can be used by Poltergeists.





QUALITY OF LIFE AND BUG FIXES

As always, we're always looking to improve the experience for Ghost Masters the world over. We hope these quality of life updates and bug fixes do just that!

Gameplay Mechanics & Powers

Improvements for orders: Do Not Use, Pick On.

“Bind” can now be used on mortal icons when a mortal is a fetter (Sleep, Child, Madness).

Manifest powers are more reliable and have a distance visibility limit.

Domination power effect fixes.

Telekinetic powers now have extended VFX and can’t interfere with mortal movement.

Plasm overuse now has a clearer visual indication.

Rebalance of powers’ terror amount (some decreased, some increased).

Quake and Shattering Song now have falloff mechanics (fear only within a certain radius).

Human Torch effects adjusted.

Blood powers now have enhanced effects.

Flood effect reworked.

Haunted Hail and Hail Stones effects added.

Effects of Clatterclaws’ swarm powers reworked.

Hypnotic Image behavior improvements.

Threshold for mortals stopping ambient actions reworked.

Orders and ghost levels fixes.

Ghosts, Fetters & AI Behavior

Fetter spawn logic has been improved to prevent ghost misplacement.

Controller magnet behavior targets ghosts and Fetters during Bind.

Factor Maxine now properly has a fetter on its bones.

Ghost roaming and zone detection improved for efficiency.

Enhanced ghost animation systems for idle states.

Visual fixes for ghost chains.

Increased ghost and narrator voice volumes.

Improved AI sound investigation logic for more accurate attraction.

Mortals behavior in Blair Wisp Project improved.

Additions of attachable objects to mortals when they use something.

Pickable actors now shown on mortal’s icon.

Puzzles & Scenarios

Croupier puzzle improved with new sounds and behavior.

Banzai cutscene timing and plant fixed.

Axe Puzzle on Summoners Not Included restored.

Fixes for Fools Errand and Wild Geese.

Timing of Rabbit pickup puzzle improved.

Destructible object fix for Terroreyes’s jar.

Dragoon’s puzzle fixes and improvements.

Calamityville chimney puzzle improved.

Wavemaster puzzle made more reliable.

Cutscenes on Summoners Not Included and The Blair Wisp Project improved.

Weird Seance intro remade.

Spooky Stack behavior added.

User Interface & Controls

Ouija Board can now take keyboard input.

UI now scales correctly on 4:3 displays.

Controller support improved — game is fully playable with a controller.

Various fixes for UI pop-ups and screens.

POV, View, and Cutscenes now hide the HUD.

Mortal Icon creation improved.

Prisoned ghosts now always appear in the same place in the UI.

Duplicated powers in Ghoul Room fixed, and Reset Powers button behaves correctly.

Rebindable input for Fast Bench added.

Resolution setting fixed and now works properly.

FPS Limit setting added (default 60 FPS).

Smooth Camera setting disabled by default.

Camera speed adjusted to better match original game.

Controller magnet behavior added for fetters/ghosts.

Important objects for puzzles now highlight when hovered.

Visuals & Audio

Lighting on Deadfellas lower decks improved.

Replaced chandelier on Deadfellas.

Epilogue mission voiceovers added for missing languages.

Unearthly Calm visual effect added.

Mortals’ ear material fixes.

Fingers materials fixed.

Human Torch and Flood effects visually enhanced.

Added Haunted Hail & Hail Stones effects.

Banzai, Fools Errand, and Wild Geese visuals cleaned up.

Performance, Stability & System

Loading screens less likely to hang indefinitely.

Overall failsafes added to prevent stuck ghosts/mortals (e.g. Hospital top floors).

Resolution setting in options stabilized.

Ghost roaming and zones optimized.

Telekinetic objects no longer break gameplay paths.

Camera smoothness and speed defaults rebalanced.

General lighting and rendering tweaks across the entire game to improve visuals.

Save Data

Steam Cloud Saves have been enabled.

Save data structure has been changed due to fixes included in this patch. This will require clearing save game data in folder: C:\\Users\\YOUR_USER\\AppData\\Local\\GhostMasterRemake\\Saved\\SaveGames



This is especially true if you get a problem with buying Haunter's powers or powers are not given to Haunters when bought .



We hope you enjoy everything in the Halloween update. We've been working hard to bring you the Ghost Master experience you deserve! We're also happy to say that this isn't all you'll be hearing from us before the end of the year.

Ghost Master Resurrection will be exiting Early Access before the end of this year!

That's right! Before the year comes to a close, Ghost Master Resurrection will be launching out of Early Access and into 1.0.

Mortals in Gravenville won't know what hit them. We'll have more info on that soon!

For now, you've got some haunting to do!

- Mechano Story Studio