Improvements
System
Dongmu are NPC companions based on unique characters and can wear outfits.
The first Dongmu can be found near General Shin Rip’s Tomb.
In addition, existing companions have been renamed to “Servants.”
※ The new Dongmu’s location is provided for reference.
Items can be taken out from existing companions’ (Servants’) inventories, but cannot be placed in them.
Quests
A side quest for the Furniture Shop Owner has been added.
A side quest for the Confucian Scholar NPC has been added.
Building
A Thatched House building site has been added.
Balance
The required materials for Saddles and Anvils have been reduced, and their value has been decreased.
Player
The inventory slot capacity has been increased by 6.
Movement keys can now be changed in the Control Menu.
Optimization/Graphics
The roof-tiled building models have been updated.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where equipment could be equipped regardless of the player’s gender.
Fixed an issue where the Mounted Archery Instructor and Chogan NPC did not appear in the relationship list.
