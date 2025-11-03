We've been hard at work bug hunting, and are back with an update with a variety of fixes and quality of life changes for the PC version of Amanda The Adventurer 2! Here is the full list of updates:
Increased the visibility of characters when using a virtual keyboard
Keyboard keys on the input customization screen and in-game tutorials now sync to the selected language
Fixed bug where end credits would not play after beating the game
Fixed bug where thrown objects became unreachable when thrown at the wood block puzzle
If you come across any other issues, come tell us in the bug reporting channel on our Discord server or in the Steam discussion forums so we can help you out!
Changed files in this update