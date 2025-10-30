 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20606380 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with the new metro hatch entrance spawning outside the map.

Potential fix for clients sometimes getting stuck on the expedition summary screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2304621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link