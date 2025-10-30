 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20606377 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this version:

• Added a new map to Aviation mode

• Added a pickup truck to Air Defense mode.

• Added enemy type settings to Air Defense mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3757411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link