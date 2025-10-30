 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20606322 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Balancing

  • Hammerhead

    • Ship Build Rate: 1.66x -> 1.67x

      this is more of a rounding fix

  • GunBoat

    • Projectile Gravity Scale: 1 -> 0.9

    • Target Range: 14.8 -> 13.9

      this means it can now properly attack enemy units at its maximum range

  • SiegeDestroyer

    • Range: 37 -> 38

    • Target Range: 36.8 -> 36.9

      this should also improve targeting behaviour

    Note: Target Range refers to the range to a target a unit aims to be at for engagements

Changed

  • Updated save format for better future compatibility

Fixed

  • PvPLongbow now has the same stats as in PvE

    • AirFactory Build Rate: 1.4x -> 1.5x

    • Aircraft Build Rate: 1.4x -> 1.35x

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

View more data in app history for build 20606322
Windows Battle Cruisers Depot Windows Depot 955872
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link