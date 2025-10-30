Balancing
Hammerhead
Ship Build Rate: 1.66x -> 1.67x
this is more of a rounding fix
GunBoat
Projectile Gravity Scale: 1 -> 0.9
Target Range: 14.8 -> 13.9
this means it can now properly attack enemy units at its maximum range
SiegeDestroyer
Range: 37 -> 38
Target Range: 36.8 -> 36.9
this should also improve targeting behaviour
Note:
Target Rangerefers to the range to a target a unit aims to be at for engagements
Changed
Updated save format for better future compatibility
Fixed
PvPLongbow now has the same stats as in PvE
AirFactory Build Rate: 1.4x -> 1.5x
Aircraft Build Rate: 1.4x -> 1.35x
Changed depots in publicbeta branch