



Patch Notes Client Version: 4.5.0 MAJOR

Release Date: Oct 30 2025

UPDATE NOTICE

The client’s Local Repository Cache (LRC) was cleared and a new asset repository was deployed. Your first login after updating may take longer than usual while assets are re-cached.

Greetings, adventurers! We're excited to bring you a substantial update packed with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Let's dive into what's new!

Major Features & Systems

New Demon Gate System

We're introducing the Demon Gate mechanic to enhance your exploration experience! These mysterious portals have begun appearing across the lands:

Three difficulty tiers : Level 9 (common in starter areas), Level 16 (scattered throughout mid-level forest terrain), and Level 23 (found near boss territories)

Dynamic encounters : Demon Gates are aggressive entities that summon waves of powerful creatures when approached. Each gate can spawn 3-4 different waves of monsters

Strategic gameplay : If the summoned creatures aren't defeated quickly, the gate will recall them and send fresh reinforcements

Spawn timing : New gates appear every 30 minutes

Currently available in Wolfshaman Forest, with rapid deployment planned for Witch Queen and Cursed Warlord regions via live updates

Soul Point Trader

New NPC has arrived! The Soul Point Merchant allows you to exchange soul points for tradeable tokens, opening up new economic opportunities.

You can find the Soul Point Merchant on the Lost Empire area

Quest System Update

The number of available quests in the capital has been reduced to 4 quest. This regulation is intended to avoid confusion due to redundancy.

Once a quest is completed, it will no longer appear in the quest window. (This does not apply to quests that appear when a dungeon or event quest becomes active.)

After selecting “Give Up” on a quest, it has been adjusted so that the quest cannot be taken again

LOOT, ECONOMY & VENDORS

Fixed an issue where boss chests could drop empty—now they guarantee at least one item.

Dragon Lord now awards a 100 % Scepter Piece upon quest completion (in addition to the boss corpse and chest).

Market-stall listing limit increased from 10 to 20 slots .

Halloween Chest is now tradeable and market-able.

Halloween Chest entrance tickets increased to 2 per chest .

Halloween Chest GD coupon upgraded from 25 GD to 50 GD .

Minotaur Run now always awards a 100% Minotaur Letter , regardless of other rewards.

Dragon God Amulet quest item drop fixed to 100% .

New: Soul Point Trader NPC added—exchanges soul points for tradeable tokens.

Item-shop UI now displays your depot quantity for each item.

WORLD & MAP CHANGES

Wolfshaman Forest : Resolved the Level 14 Hunter quest bug.

Lost Empire Entrances : Fixed a bug that prevented the Lost Map from being removed from inventory.

Wu-Zhein Run : Entry now requires 4 Zentia Remnants , grants +1 Ambrosia reward, and no longer requires the Lost Map.

Wu-Zhein Run (final stage): Fixed a lightweight-event bug that prevented the boss from spawning.

Boss Rooms : Pumpkin-ejection bug fixed.

Boss Spawn Timing : Bosses now appear immediately upon room entry.

Dragon Lord : Players are now teleported to the Minotaur Dungeon —not the capital—after completion.

Demon Gates : Now appear in Wolfshaman (levels 9, 16, 23) and use only their own “Soulless” and “Evil” stereotype resistances.

Cursed Warlord Entry : Level requirement corrected from 40 to 45.

Wolfshaman → Witch Queen : Region-to-region teleport now active.

Wolfshaman Forest : Added a return-to-capital portal at the entrance.

Land of the Dead : Mage Bone quest now correctly drops only Mage Bone items (100 %) and blocks unrelated loot.

Lost Empire : Fixed camera-distance shortening bug that distorted the environment.

Lost Empire : “Lost Scout” event now properly spawns the Imperial Scout.

Map FX : White-effect environment bug fixed across several maps.

Wolfshaman: Reduced plant density and added missing spawn slots to improve visuals and farming.

GAME SYSTEMS & FEATURES

Green & Purple Elixirs : Effect potency increased; Green now grants +28 % attack-speed, Purple +20 % movement-speed.

Automatic Elixirs : While auto-using elixirs, manual potions are now also usable.

HP-Steal Proc : Fixed a bug that stole 100 % HP per hit; now applies proc chance based on current bonus.

Petrun – Blade Energy : HP-steal bonus rebalanced.

Petrun – Fear : Removed unintended DEX-based defense bonus; now scales solely by skill level.

Dorhan – Inner Powers : Fixed a bug at Tier 3 that applied the bonus as magic damage instead of physical Attack Value.

Death Lollipop : Resolved a bug preventing the Reaper NPC from despawning if the player lacked sugar.

Courage Cloak (Transformation) : No longer consumed after warning “Cannot use Courage Cloak during transformation.”

Group Creation : Fixed HXP loss when forming a new group.

Event Calendar : Now highlights the currently active event based on real time.

Courage Cloak : Now taunts nearby enemies after use, with a visual indicator.

Mounted Attack Radius : Improved so all classes can hit targets behind them while mounted.

All Mounts : Now deal damage to creatures behind them (excluding Ganda & Ille types).

Auto-Potion vs. Home Shortcut : Fixed so auto-HP potions no longer block Home.

Mount Teleportation : Teleport use disabled while mounted to prevent errors.

Post-Death Mount Recovery : Mounts now return to your inventory and free up their slot.

Death-Respawn GUI : Fixed an issue where the respawn window repeatedly appeared after dying in some dungeon runs.

Level 14 Wolfshaman Hunter Quest : Added hint “ Search around the hunter for the lost letter ” for new players.

HXP Gains : Wolfshaman region: HXP gains remain available at level 25+ when conditions are met. Witch Queen region: No longer requires level 25 to earn HXP; HXP remains available at level 45+. Cursed Warlord region: HXP remains available at level 60+.

Creature Pathing : Monsters will no longer leave walkable paths to chase players.

Installer (Steam): Now pre-installs all dependency packages automatically.

INTERFACE & TECHNICAL

Quest Windows : Scrollable with mouse wheel when open.

Event Tokens : Turkish descriptions fixed; right-click no longer opens an empty quest window.

Required-Level Quest Window : Now appears correctly for every boss on entry.

Minimap Render Quality : Sharpened visuals, automatic black-screen fixes, area textures now display; added Discord button.

MapGUI (Minimap) : Auto-resolves black-screen errors and offers enhanced clarity.

Client Inventory (Page 1) : Fixed a client-side bug that hid items upon login.

Stat-Point UI : Lockup resolved when allocating points.

RMB Drag/Drop : Fixed a mechanic causing items to be moved inadvertently.

Camera (Mounted) : Corrected view-angle distortion after mounting.

Launcher Splashscreen : Exception on startup fixed—client now launches reliably.

Item-Shop Visuals : Redesigned for better usability.

Steam Installer: Now bundles all required dependencies for a smooth install.

SKILL BALANCING & COMBAT CHANGES

HP-Stealing Effects : Resolved an unintended 100 % HP-steal-per-hit bug; now governed by proc chance.

Petrun & Mage – Spark, Surge & Apex : Mana costs increased by 5 × (wiki pages updated).

Dranavar Boss: Fixed its second ability to deal proper damage instead of negligible values.

All fixes and enhancements reflect our commitment to a stable, balanced, and engaging Hero Ghost experience. Thank you for adventuring with PlayM2M!

Let us know your feedback and bug reports using the launcher tab!

Thanks!