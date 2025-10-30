 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20606174 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed bug related with mercenary equipment when renaming them
* Mercenaries: Buffs and heals now will be affected by WIS
* Mercenaries: Debuffs now will be affected by INT
* Druid Balance: Increased aggro generated by Primal Roar
* Fixed bug with tradable status for Plaguehide Helmet

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link