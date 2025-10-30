* Fixed bug related with mercenary equipment when renaming them
* Mercenaries: Buffs and heals now will be affected by WIS
* Mercenaries: Debuffs now will be affected by INT
* Druid Balance: Increased aggro generated by Primal Roar
* Fixed bug with tradable status for Plaguehide Helmet
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.9.1.2 Hotfix 🛠️
Update notes via Steam Community
