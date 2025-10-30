NEW CONTENT

SURRENDER - NEW HUMAN ENEMIES BEHAVIOUR

Dying Light was always about reactivity and making the world respond naturally to your every move. After hearing your requests, we’ve introduced a new human-enemy behavior - melee-weapon enemies will now recognize when you’re aiming a firearm at them and might decide to surrender rather than losing their life. Depending on your actions then this scenario can unfold in a number of ways, but we’ll leave them to you to discover.

NEW WEAPON EXECUTIONS

We’ve added 9 thrilling new finishers for different weapon variants. To help you experience them factor here are the weapon types where you can expect new, brutal execution animations:

1 for one-handed bladed weapons

2 for long blunt weapons

2 for long bladed weapons

1 for two-handed blunt weapons

1 for two-handed bladed weapons

1 for knives

1 for knuckledusters





CALL OF THE BEAST

Community Challenges for Week 3 are here! This week’s all about hitting your target. If the Beast pack is successful this week, you’ll be getting the Marksman Car Skin and the Bullseye rifle! For more information, head to Dying Light Outpost.

Community Challenge: Sharpshooter

Goal #1: Land 10,000,000 accurate shots

Reward: The Marksman



Goal #2: Land 20,000,000 accurate shots

Reward: Bullseye

* Accurate shot is every shot from a firearm (excluding flamethrower and ranged weapons like bow and crossbow) that hits the enemy.

Call of the Beast Week 3 runs from Thursday, October 30 at 4PM CET until Thursday, November 6 at 4PM CET.

To check how close the community is to victory and rewards, head to the Dying Light Outpost to see the progression. The rewards will be distributed to participating players’ in-game stash at the end of the challenge.

DYING LIGHT: THE BEAST x PUBG MOBILE COLLABORATION (starting October 31st)

PUBG MOBILE is coming to Dying Light: The Beast with a new quest and a set of rewards.



To access the crossover, visit the Dying Light Outpost event page and activate it there. This will automatically add the exclusive Airdrop Finder car skin to your in-game stash and unlock the Skillet quest, which will trigger after you complete the Power Gambit main story mission.



Your rewards for completing this new quest will be a collection of PUBG Mobile-themed items. Whack zombies with the series’ iconic Killing Pan, hit a homerun with the Battle Royale Bat, or use both to leave the infected with some serious headaches, thanks to their increased skull damage. Additionally grab the new Marked Man outfit and wear the individual Gear Items to earn more XP, deal more headshot damage and make bullets even more devastating with increased firearm damage. And that’s still not all! Affix the Battleground Keychain charm to your trusty weapon to increase your chances of the three D’s: decapitating, dismembering or destroying enemy limbs.



So, what are you waiting for? There might be a bounty on your head, but the rewards will be worth it. The Dying Light: The Beast x PUBG Mobile quest will be available from October 31 until November 21, 2025.



ADDITIONAL FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Progression:

Resolved a blocker preventing players from picking up the cable in "Precious Cargo".

Fixed incorrect save/load behavior for doors in "Precious Cargo".

Resolved an issue where players couldn't move after disabling gas cylinders in “Chain Reaction”.

Fixed a potential block in “Hunting Yaga” quest if players closed the doors after killing the scientist.

COOP - fixed an issue in “One Flew Over the Volatiles' Nest” where players could respawn outside the mission area after death.

Improved Volatile behaviour in “What lurks beyond the Pine”.

Fixed misplaced investigation triggers in the convoy during “The Beast Within”.

Adjusted AI (Suiciders) despawning in “Power Gambit”.

Balanced bullet count received during “Precious Cargo”.

Fixed NPC duplication issues in HUBs under certain scenarios.

Fixed unintended cooldown triggers during Hive encounters.

Corrected crafting and inventory data inconsistencies.

Fixed several terrain areas where players could get stuck.





Performance & Stability:

Fixed various crash issues across all platforms.

Improved game stability when creating new saves and during long gameplay sessions.

Resolved multiple cases of performance degradation and FPS drops in COOP mode.

Enhanced visual quality by addressing LOD and texture streaming issues.





Graphical improvements:

Resolved multiple lighting and visual artifacts across various missions and platforms.

Corrected various visual artifacts and graphical inconsistencies.

Addressed improper camera behavior and graphical glitches in several quests.

Fixed animation issues, including shotgun unequip or various loot pick-up.

Fixed translucent material rendering on windows.

Resolved floating gun issue during a cutscene.

UI and Audio:

Improved UI responsiveness on 4k displays.

Corrected key binding conflicts in settings.

Addressed translation errors in mission objectives.

Added missing description text for certain options menu.

Fixed opening animation playback issues on PC.

Resolved audio and subtitle synchronization issues in multiple quests.

Replaced incorrect SFX for several usable items.

Fixed audio behaviour places with guitar.

Synced and improved audio events for several mini boss fights.

Fixed screamer audio glitches.

Balance:

Increased the amount of oxidizers looted

Reduced the cost of wirings used for weapons crafting and upgrading

Introduced a new assortment to vendors with more craft parts towards the end of the game

Survivors in Encounters are now more resistant to player and enemy hits





