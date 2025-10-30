Dear Pioneers,

Highlights

The Pagonia Editor is available now! Craft your own Pioneers of Pagonia experiences!

The updated Halloween maps are available now! 🎃 Are you up for a challenge?

🎃 Several quality-of-life upgrades, e.g . New construction and game start interface

New options to remove forest and get rid of wild boars faster

New option to supply locations outside player territory with trade carriers

New mini map filters

Developer Notes

Pagonia Editor ⚒️

C:/Program Files (x86)/Steam/steamapps/common/Pioneers of Pagonia/Editor

It's time for a new update! This is for everyone who do not shy away when things get a little more technical! ⚒️It's now possible to create detailed maps with our in-house tools! We also sprinkled some quality-of-life improvements with a couple of gameplay and interface changes on top of thisFind the full list of changes in the detailed patch notes down below!And this is not all, we have more exciting news! There will be aof some of our campaign maps! Read the developer notes carefully and find out how to participate.Create your first maps with the Pagonia Editor!Please keep in mind that the Pagonia Editor is our in-house tool for creating maps. Therefore, it comes with some technical challenges. Additionally, the Editor has higher hardware requirements than the game itself. Overall, this is a tool for people who do not shy away when things get technical. But we're confident, that you'll get the hang of it in no time.Everyone who owns the Early Access version has access to the Pagonia Editor. You can access it via this path:Just scroll down toEveryone is invited to extend and add pages to our public wiki, which helps others to create their first maps in the Pagonia Editor. Thanks for your support! ❤️

Updated Halloween Maps 🎃

Skull Island ☠️

Spiral of the Harvest Moon 🌙

Campaign – Closed Beta 🗺️

Detailed Patch Notes

Tutorial Map

New version of the new Tutorial map is available now, we are looking forward to your feedback!

Updated Halloween Maps

Two time-limited Halloween maps were added to the official scenario maps section:

Halloween Event – SKULL ISLAND

Encounter a new horrific challenge for very advanced players with extra difficult settings.

Halloween Event – SPIRAL OF THE HARVEST MOON

This time-limited map from previous year got reworked and offers an average challenge for the spooky season.

Reactivated time-limited Halloween assets

Gameplay

Supply locations can now be supplied by the Trading Post, too.



Until now, supply locations had to be in the player territory and connected to a road to be supplied by Carriers. Now, deliveries can be done to supply locations outside player territory by using Trade Carriers.

As soon as a supply location is discovered, the Trading Post interface will offer an option to supply it with the requested commodities.

If the supply location is inside player territory, it can be supplied simultaneously both by carriers using roads and by trade carriers starting at trading posts.



Woodcutter: add clear forest option



The button to preserve the forest has been visually modified. As before, it is enabled by default and will ensure that Woodcutters only cut large trees to preserve the forest since fully-grown trees initiate new saplings. If disabled, trees of any size will be cut. The default setting can be modified in the options.

A new button allows to order the Woodcutters to focus on cutting all trees without collecting any trunks or wood.



Hunter: add kill boars option



A new button allows to order Hunters of a Hunting Lodge to focus on hunting wild boars without collecting any meat or leather.



Baneroots will now reveal themselves if they are still in unexplored areas and attack player units. This ensures that player units can target them, too.



Scav bases will now be destroyed if the leftover Scav units are far away.



Some jewelry will now also boost combat strength of Warlocks and Sorcerers if stored in the Treasury.



The Smelting Works workflow has been speed up, increasing the buildings efficiency and reducing the need to build as many Smelting Works as before.

Interface

The Interface for starting a new game has been recreated. New: Scenario map section now offers access to maps created by the community. The sub-section “Discover Maps” will be empty until the first community maps are created and published.

All other map options are available as before, but the flow has been improved.



The construction interface has been upgraded. We used your feedback to modify the building categories and resorted the building types.

The categories got new icons for easier readability.



The mini map offers new filters for buildings: All buildings, all territory buildings, all priority buildings, all buildings with yellow and/or red warning flags.



Added description to comfort meal tooltip in homes



Added tooltips to objective buttons in the Settlement Progression window



Fixed Quarry resource highlight not working correctly with disabled recipes



New mouse cursor



Territory buildings and residence buildings are now grouped when cycling with TAB.



Cycling between buildings with TAB now groups Storages and Warehouses together as well as all Territory building types.



Some objective items have been improved

Visuals

The Venturer got a visual upgrade



Improved readability of rock deposits

Performance

The performance of the game, especially in situations where a huge bustling city is on screen, got significantly improved.