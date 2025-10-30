 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20606125 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fatal Error Hopeful Fix
Hardened Saw added to vendor in FP
Tombs of Ashura Trap removed
Increased HP and Mana Regen Rates for Beginner Characters
Removed Error Spit Attack Animation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2265331
  • Loading history…
