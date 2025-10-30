Hey Pinball Fans!



We’re back with a fresh update packed with important fixes, improvements, and a few exciting surprises! Your continued feedback helps us make every release smoother and more fun to play, so thank you as always for your support.

This update focuses heavily on polishing gameplay and stability across tables and modes:

Fixed Tournament Viking Table issue where Lamp Hunter and Target Eliminator modes appeared selectable but weren’t supported.

Tournament ranks now update correctly when the Tournament page refreshes.

Fixed incorrect level calculation after tournaments. The displayed level now matches your actual progress.

In Timeloop gamemode flippers now re-enable properly when the ball returns to the upper playfield.

Fixed issue where using Timeloop after watching a tournament replay disabled reverse flow.

Fixed incorrect bonus time and remaining ball timers after the last ball on SS tables.

Resolved positional audio glitches where sound randomly shifted between left and right channels.

Fixed issue on Devil Riders Deluxe where flippers stopped responding after completing the upper playfield.

Fixed Controller Navigation issue where some buttons skipped in the pause menu in portrait mode.

Fixed unwanted camera zoom-in after finishing your first game.

Fixed navbar misalignment when rotating the screen in some cases.

Restored randomly missing ball rolling sound in Lamp Hunter or Survivor modes on every table.

Minor bug fixes and table modifications have been made on some tables to make the game run more smoothly.



New Features & Additions

The tournament timer now turns orange in the final hour to warn players that time is running out!

We’re done giving cheaters the spotlight in the Hall of Cheaters, that menu is gone for good.

The Table Task Leaderboard is now available on the Tables Leaderboard page! It’s the same leaderboard you know and trust from the Achievements Leaderboard. Same scores, just a new name that better reflects its purpose.

Crash dumps now save correctly to disk on windows.

Our First Cross-Game Collaboration!

We’re beyond excited to announce something truly special, the first-ever cross-game collaboration in Zaccaria Pinball’s history!

Our tables have broken free of the dome and stepped into the world of Primal Carnage: Extinction!

Players who own the Zaccaria pinball - Primal Carnage Table Pack can now find a special gift key inside Zaccaria Pinball. Head to Tables > Primal Carnage and select the Gift Box icon next to Random Tables to claim your reward.

Show off your pinball pride in prehistoric chaos with 14 unique items, all inspired by the Zaccaria spirit!

Included Rewards:

Z Striped Nova • Z Striped Carno • Z Striped Rex • Z Striped Dilo • Z Striped Ptera • Z Striped Spino

Z Trapper • Z Netgun • Z Stungun • Z Shotgun

Z Cap • Z Pathfinder

Spray: Z Logo • Spray: Z Swish

This collaboration marks a thrilling new chapter for Zaccaria Pinball, blending worlds, communities, and creativity.

Command Line Enhancements

We’ve made major improvements to the command line system to make it more reliable, flexible, and user-friendly.

If you use -skipmenu with an invalid table name, the game will still launch and show an error message instead of failing to start.

If no -skipmenu_gamemode is specified, the game keeps your previously saved gamemode and settings .

You can now play in 5-ball modes by adding “_5” to any “classic” mode (e.g. classic_arcade_5 ).

Custom Physics setups (User Custom #1–4) can be chosen by adding a number after “user” (e.g. classic_user2 ). If none is specified ( classic_user ), it defaults to User Custom #1.

The -skipmenu_gamemode and -skipmenu_player parameters can now be used independently .

Skipping -skipmenu_player launches single-player mode with 0 bots.

You can now define total players and bots in -skipmenu_player by using X-Y format: X = total players (1–4) Y = bots (0–4) If Y > X, the game adjusts automatically, filling all slots with bots.



Thank you again for your amazing support and enthusiasm. Updates like this are shaped by your feedback and we can’t wait to hear what you think about these new features and fixes!

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team