4 November 2025 Build 20606028 Edited 4 November 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Wow, the game is out, thank you for the support everyone!! Enjoy 20% off until 7th of November!!

In v21, WE ADDED A QUICK PATCH to not only RECOGNIZE the streamers who have played the game so far but to thank them in the credits!!!

THANK YOU STREAMERS for playing "GRAND SANDS":

AYDANVONWOLF: https://kick.com/aydanvonwolf

NYXSHADOWVONWOLF : https://kick.com/nyxshadowvonwolf

MUPPETMIKE : https://kick.com/MuppetMike

We are eternally grateful for the promotion, support and feedback!

And Thank YOU for the support and cheering us on!!

YOU ARE AMAZING,

-Necro

