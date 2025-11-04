Wow, the game is out, thank you for the support everyone!! Enjoy 20% off until 7th of November!!
In v21, WE ADDED A QUICK PATCH to not only RECOGNIZE the streamers who have played the game so far but to thank them in the credits!!!
THANK YOU STREAMERS for playing "GRAND SANDS":
AYDANVONWOLF: https://kick.com/aydanvonwolf
NYXSHADOWVONWOLF : https://kick.com/nyxshadowvonwolf
MUPPETMIKE : https://kick.com/MuppetMike
We are eternally grateful for the promotion, support and feedback!
And Thank YOU for the support and cheering us on!!
YOU ARE AMAZING,
-Necro