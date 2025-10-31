What’s up Climbers!

Crowbar Boy here, and guess what? Crowbar Climber is officially ONE YEAR OLD!!

To celebrate this amazing milestone, we’re launching a special 1st Anniversary Stage, available for a limited time only!

🌟 New Stage: 1st Anniversary Stage!



Take on the new celebratory 1st Anniversary Stage! It’s just a short climb to the top where you’ll be greeted with confetti, balloons, and a FREE SKIN!





🎁 Free Reward: “Bar-thday Boy” Skin!



Play the anniversary stage and unlock the Special Collector’s Skin “Bar-thday Boy” completely FREE during the event! Get a cool new skin just for celebrating with us and playing the new stage!



Who doesn’t love a free skin?





💬 A Message from the Team



We can’t believe it’s already been a year since we launched Crowbar Climber. From everyone on the Crowbar Climber team thank you so much for playing, sharing your clips, and climbing with us. Your support means the world, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next!

🎈Join the Party!



Let’s make this climb one to remember!

See you at the top, Climbers!

Thank you for playing Crowbar Climber!