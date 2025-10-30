Today’s update brings continued polish, performance improvements, and a few new quality-of-life features. We also recently released a new console patch that includes crash fixes and a new performance mode option bringing 60fps to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Thank you all again for your feedback, bug reports, and kind words. Every message and screenshot you share helps us keep improving Arctic Awakening!

Gameplay & Level Design

General adjustments to food staging for better balance in certain areas.

Various minor level design polish passes.

Various minor art fixes and polish.

Fixed floating objects that could appear after pushing some carts.

Fixed Alfie getting stuck in certain scenarios, primarily partway through episode 5.

Re-staged flare gun ammo to avoid confusion.

Fixed rare flickering black screen glitch in the ice caves.

Added a screen effect when wearing a gas mask.

Performance & Platform Improvements

More Steam Deck performance optimizations.

Fixed random frame hitch during specific events.

Fixed Steam overlay not working consistently on macOS.

Various minor performance improvements and optimizations.

UI & Settings

Improved the design and presentation of the closing credits screen.

Added "Extras" menu with options to view credits, access the upcoming merch shop, and access the soundtrack page.

Added option in Settings to override detected gamepad glyphs (for third-party controllers that misidentify as Xbox/PlayStation).

Fixed a few translation errors.

We’re so grateful for all the support as you continue to play and share your feedback and excitement for the game/story with us and with your friends! Every review and report helps us make Arctic Awakening better.