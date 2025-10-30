 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605915 Edited 30 October 2025 – 13:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s update brings continued polish, performance improvements, and a few new quality-of-life features. We also recently released a new console patch that includes crash fixes and a new performance mode option bringing 60fps to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Thank you all again for your feedback, bug reports, and kind words. Every message and screenshot you share helps us keep improving Arctic Awakening!

Gameplay & Level Design

  • General adjustments to food staging for better balance in certain areas.

  • Various minor level design polish passes.

  • Various minor art fixes and polish.

  • Fixed floating objects that could appear after pushing some carts.

  • Fixed Alfie getting stuck in certain scenarios, primarily partway through episode 5.

  • Re-staged flare gun ammo to avoid confusion.

  • Fixed rare flickering black screen glitch in the ice caves.

  • Added a screen effect when wearing a gas mask.

Performance & Platform Improvements

  • More Steam Deck performance optimizations.

  • Fixed random frame hitch during specific events.

  • Fixed Steam overlay not working consistently on macOS.

  • Various minor performance improvements and optimizations.

UI & Settings

  • Improved the design and presentation of the closing credits screen.

  • Added "Extras" menu with options to view credits, access the upcoming merch shop, and access the soundtrack page.

  • Added option in Settings to override detected gamepad glyphs (for third-party controllers that misidentify as Xbox/PlayStation).

  • Fixed a few translation errors.

We’re so grateful for all the support as you continue to play and share your feedback and excitement for the game/story with us and with your friends! Every review and report helps us make Arctic Awakening better.

