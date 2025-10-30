🚀 Hoverbike Update

Outerstellar’s first vehicle has arrived.

Race across alien terrain, scout enemy bases, and out-maneuver raiders like never before.

Highlights

Fast traversal across the world

Aerial-style strafing mobility

High-speed PvP engagements & escape potential

Master the bike — speed is power in the void.

🏗️ Base Deployable Update

Input any organic plant and clone it over and over!

🌱 Hydroponics Clone Lab

Grow plants indoors safely

Early survival advantage

Late-game production scaling

Can double organic based Aura

🔐 Storage Lockers

Increased storage space and smaller profile to chests.

A test rug (much more of this to come next update)

Your base isn’t just shelter — it’s identity.

🎯 New Missions & Unique Items

Fresh contracts across the system & new rewards for deep-space operators.

Mission improvements

Five new missions in the space station bar.

Unique items to collect... helmets, suits, mining tools and items to equip.

The farther you roam, the stranger the rewards.

⚙️ Ongoing Improvements

UI upgrades & new icons

New drop meshes added

Performance tuning

New audio cues

New Green and Orange Loot rooms to find.

Changes to drops and much, much more !

We're back into productivity mode and welcome our valued community feedback as we push Outerstellar into the future!

Have a great Halloween !

The Outerstellar team.