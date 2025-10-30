 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20605897 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 Hoverbike Update

Outerstellar’s first vehicle has arrived.
Race across alien terrain, scout enemy bases, and out-maneuver raiders like never before.

Highlights

  • Fast traversal across the world

  • Aerial-style strafing mobility

  • High-speed PvP engagements & escape potential

Master the bike — speed is power in the void.

🏗️ Base Deployable Update

Input any organic plant and clone it over and over!

🌱 Hydroponics Clone Lab

  • Grow plants indoors safely

  • Early survival advantage

  • Late-game production scaling

  • Can double organic based Aura

🔐 Storage Lockers

  • Increased storage space and smaller profile to chests.

  • A test rug (much more of this to come next update)

Your base isn’t just shelter — it’s identity.

🎯 New Missions & Unique Items

Fresh contracts across the system & new rewards for deep-space operators.

Mission improvements

  • Five new missions in the space station bar.

  • Unique items to collect... helmets, suits, mining tools and items to equip.

The farther you roam, the stranger the rewards.

⚙️ Ongoing Improvements

  • UI upgrades & new icons

  • New drop meshes added

  • Performance tuning

  • New audio cues

  • New Green and Orange Loot rooms to find.

  • Changes to drops and much, much more !

We're back into productivity mode and welcome our valued community feedback as we push Outerstellar into the future!

Have a great Halloween !

The Outerstellar team.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1170941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link