🚀 Hoverbike Update
Outerstellar’s first vehicle has arrived.
Race across alien terrain, scout enemy bases, and out-maneuver raiders like never before.
Highlights
Fast traversal across the world
Aerial-style strafing mobility
High-speed PvP engagements & escape potential
Master the bike — speed is power in the void.
🏗️ Base Deployable Update
Input any organic plant and clone it over and over!
🌱 Hydroponics Clone Lab
Grow plants indoors safely
Early survival advantage
Late-game production scaling
Can double organic based Aura
🔐 Storage Lockers
Increased storage space and smaller profile to chests.
A test rug (much more of this to come next update)
Your base isn’t just shelter — it’s identity.
🎯 New Missions & Unique Items
Fresh contracts across the system & new rewards for deep-space operators.
Mission improvements
Five new missions in the space station bar.
Unique items to collect... helmets, suits, mining tools and items to equip.
The farther you roam, the stranger the rewards.
⚙️ Ongoing Improvements
UI upgrades & new icons
New drop meshes added
Performance tuning
New audio cues
New Green and Orange Loot rooms to find.
Changes to drops and much, much more !
We're back into productivity mode and welcome our valued community feedback as we push Outerstellar into the future!
Have a great Halloween !
The Outerstellar team.
