- Fixed a crash / freeze that occurred occasionally while playing cards.
- Fixed a crash that occurred occasionally when loading a saved game.
- Fixed a credits error.
- Localization update.
Update Notes for Hotfix Patch v1.2.15_p1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
- Loading history…
Linux Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update