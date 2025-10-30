 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605894 Edited 30 October 2025 – 13:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a crash / freeze that occurred occasionally while playing cards.
- Fixed a crash that occurred occasionally when loading a saved game.
- Fixed a credits error.
- Localization update.

Windows Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
Linux Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
