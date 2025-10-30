Hey everyone,



Today marks the official release of Leaf It Alone 🍂 It’s been a real pleasure bringing Leaf It Alone to life, and we're excited to finally share it with you all today. We hope you enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it, and we can’t wait to see your names climb the rankings! 😎



Also, don’t forget to join our community on Discord!



Leaf it Alone, or dominate the leaderboard - it’s all up to you 😄

Eternity Team