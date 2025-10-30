 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605890 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:06:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Today marks the official release of Leaf It Alone 🍂 It’s been a real pleasure bringing Leaf It Alone to life, and we're excited to finally share it with you all today. We hope you enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it, and we can’t wait to see your names climb the rankings! 😎

Also, don’t forget to join our community on Discord!

Leaf it Alone, or dominate the leaderboard - it’s all up to you 😄
Eternity Team

