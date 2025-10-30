Hey everyone!



Another quick update is here — bringing a few new features, quality-of-life improvements, and bug-fixes.

As always, huge thanks to everyone who’s been playing, testing, leaving reviews and reporting bugs on Discord and Steam.

New Stuff

-All tools in workbenches are now shared — craft a tool in one workbench, and it’ll be available in all others. Everything now syncs properly!





-Coal can now be created using the BBQ Grill — just burn some wood planks.



Settings

-Added VSync option.

(But for me personally more comfortable play with VSYNC OFF and 60 or 75 FPS Cap, for some reason VSYNC sometimes creates mouse input lag, so try different options and leave feedback, I will look what I can do with that issue)

-Added Fullscreen Windowed (Borderless) mode.

-Added Headbob On/Off toggle.

-Improved multi-monitor support — fixed some resolution issues.

-Extended FOV settings — you can now pick specific field-of-view angles instead of just “Wide” or “Narrow.”





Bug Fixes

-Fixed falling through the ground on the 3rd floor of the farm barn.

-Fixed collisions and small holes in the Port area.

-Fixed landscape holes in the winter zone.

-Improved Supporter Pack loading — it should now work properly for everyone.

-Quests “Safe Travels” and “Faster and Bigger” now correctly trigger as completed after finishing vehicle modifications.

-Supply boxes now properly trigger Steam achievements and Journal challenges when looted.

-Story Note at the docks (Lumber) can now be interacted with correctly.

-Story Note at the Bunker can now be interacted with correctly and give proper quest and code.





Big thanks to our awesome Discord community members @Megina, @Prsnr Zero, @Norm4ik, @Aliaga, @Limp, @Arven97, @Wycsword, @BU4U, @Palandus and everyone else who’s been helping out with bug reports, ideas, and testing. You guys are amazing!

And thanks to @DankWestern for testing the game on the Steam Deck — your feedback was super helpful! I’m currently working on improved controller support and more Steam Deck functionality, aiming to get that “Deck Verified” green check mark





I’m already working on the next batch of improvements and new content — stay tuned and keep sharing your feedback. Every message, bug report, and idea helps a lot!

Thanks again for all your support and positivity — you’re awesome!