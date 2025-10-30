 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605848 Edited 30 October 2025 – 19:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bao Boi now supports controllers for both gameplay and full menu navigation.

You can play start to finish using your gamepad — or keep using keyboard and mouse if you prefer.

Thank you for playing Bao Boi!

