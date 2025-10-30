Hey Tidy Bot Fans! PATCH v1.1.1 has dropped with some fixes for Heads.com and a bug in Tidy Bots Circuitry.

Patch Notes:

Fixed:

Fixed a bug when tidy bot is stuck cleaning one wall moving at incredible speeds.

Fixed the transparency issue that was found on the not unlocked heads in heads website.

Fixed the new Hats & Heads Box not displaying when all rooms were unlocked to earn more heads.

We thank you for all the feedback and support as we strive to make the Teeny Tidy experience the best it can be!

- The Nova Crew 🤖🧹