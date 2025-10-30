 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605724 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UI Interface

  • Changed "Confirm" button on the battle results screen to "Exit Battle"; also you can use the "Esc" key to do this

  • Added quick mission tracking switch in the world map, default shortcut key is "Tab"

  • Disabled all non-player legions' possible legion editing in the Mysterious Realm to prevent unexpected issues

New Content

  • Added preset difficulties in [Difficulty Settings]: [Easy], [Normal], [Hard], and [Nightmare]; Achievements based on specific difficulties will be added in future updates

  • Added a material drop rate multiplier option for [Difficulty Settings]

  • Added three new NPCs to help players restore relations with each Organization

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the base Ducat & EXP multiplier to double, but adjusted the maximum multiplier in [Difficulty Settings] from 10 to 3

  • Adjusted duplicate nodes in the talent trees of [Zhuge Lyu] and [Kuzos, the Awakened]

  • Simplified the unlock conditions for the Bei-Ting Main Mission

  • Adjusted the unit models for [Soulless Evil Cultivator], [Soulless Apologist], and [Soulless Patriarch]

  • Adjusted the icon for the [Voice of Contempt] Skill

  • Renamed [Rock Tang] to [Rock Xiao]

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where completing the [THIS CYCLE OF PROSPERITY] Mission could not properly grant the [Cycle's End] achievement

  • Fixed an issue where the pathfinding did not properly work in [Lionfang Fortress] Mysterious Realm

  • Fixed an issue where the city garrison would attack improper targets

  • Fixed an issue where [Cohen's Forbidden Gate] Skill could improperly damage allied units

  • Fixed an issue where using the [Heavenly Tribulation Talisman] would cause abnormal effects

  • Fixed an issue where projectiles for the [Mana Blade] Skill did not properly hit the target

  • Fixed an issue where dismissing [Autumn Leaf Knight] would improperly start battles

  • Fixed issues where the [Lone Warrior] Ability was not properly working or displaying

  • Fixed abnormal effects in some character talent tree nodes

  • Fixed abnormal dialogue with [Ma San] in the [RECRUITING TROOPS] Mission

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the [LEISURE CHESS GAME] Mission to be abnormal

  • Fixed an issue where failing in battle would properly prevent advancing [THE ONLY KING] Mission

  • Fixed an issue where equipment was not properly removed from a character after dismissal

  • Fixed an issue where some cities could not build defense towers

  • Fixed an issue that could cause improper story performance in some missions

  • Fixed an issue where character equipment data would become abnormal

Others

  • For players who have completed the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission during the previous abnormal version, you can talk to [Pu Yufeng] at [Jin-Feng Inn] to reset the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission

