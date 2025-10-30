UI Interface
Changed "Confirm" button on the battle results screen to "Exit Battle"; also you can use the "Esc" key to do this
Added quick mission tracking switch in the world map, default shortcut key is "Tab"
Disabled all non-player legions' possible legion editing in the Mysterious Realm to prevent unexpected issues
New Content
Added preset difficulties in [Difficulty Settings]: [Easy], [Normal], [Hard], and [Nightmare]; Achievements based on specific difficulties will be added in future updates
Added a material drop rate multiplier option for [Difficulty Settings]
Added three new NPCs to help players restore relations with each Organization
Adjustments
Adjusted the base Ducat & EXP multiplier to double, but adjusted the maximum multiplier in [Difficulty Settings] from 10 to 3
Adjusted duplicate nodes in the talent trees of [Zhuge Lyu] and [Kuzos, the Awakened]
Simplified the unlock conditions for the Bei-Ting Main Mission
Adjusted the unit models for [Soulless Evil Cultivator], [Soulless Apologist], and [Soulless Patriarch]
Adjusted the icon for the [Voice of Contempt] Skill
Renamed [Rock Tang] to [Rock Xiao]
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where completing the [THIS CYCLE OF PROSPERITY] Mission could not properly grant the [Cycle's End] achievement
Fixed an issue where the pathfinding did not properly work in [Lionfang Fortress] Mysterious Realm
Fixed an issue where the city garrison would attack improper targets
Fixed an issue where [Cohen's Forbidden Gate] Skill could improperly damage allied units
Fixed an issue where using the [Heavenly Tribulation Talisman] would cause abnormal effects
Fixed an issue where projectiles for the [Mana Blade] Skill did not properly hit the target
Fixed an issue where dismissing [Autumn Leaf Knight] would improperly start battles
Fixed issues where the [Lone Warrior] Ability was not properly working or displaying
Fixed abnormal effects in some character talent tree nodes
Fixed abnormal dialogue with [Ma San] in the [RECRUITING TROOPS] Mission
Fixed an issue that could cause the [LEISURE CHESS GAME] Mission to be abnormal
Fixed an issue where failing in battle would properly prevent advancing [THE ONLY KING] Mission
Fixed an issue where equipment was not properly removed from a character after dismissal
Fixed an issue where some cities could not build defense towers
Fixed an issue that could cause improper story performance in some missions
Fixed an issue where character equipment data would become abnormal
Others
For players who have completed the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission during the previous abnormal version, you can talk to [Pu Yufeng] at [Jin-Feng Inn] to reset the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission
