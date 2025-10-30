Hello everyone! Here’s what’s new in this update:
Changes
Story Mode: You can now respawn as many times as you like
Story Mode: Removed the Retry button from the stage result screen
Story Mode: Time bonus is no longer shown on the final result screen
Made technique level easier to understand
Stage18: Added fall-prevention walls to buildings
Adjusted camera shake and force feedback behavior
Music transitions: Player actions are now considered in transition triggers
Language settings on first launch: Now reads your Steam client language setting
Updated credits
Fixes
Story Mode: When opening the Story Mode screen for the first time after launch, the stage image could sometimes show the first stage’s image
Fixed dirty-looking mountain shadows
