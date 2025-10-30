 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605689 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Here’s what’s new in this update:

Changes

  • Story Mode: You can now respawn as many times as you like

  • Story Mode: Removed the Retry button from the stage result screen

  • Story Mode: Time bonus is no longer shown on the final result screen

  • Made technique level easier to understand

  • Stage18: Added fall-prevention walls to buildings

  • Adjusted camera shake and force feedback behavior

  • Music transitions: Player actions are now considered in transition triggers

  • Language settings on first launch: Now reads your Steam client language setting

  • Updated credits

Fixes

  • Story Mode: When opening the Story Mode screen for the first time after launch, the stage image could sometimes show the first stage’s image

  • Fixed dirty-looking mountain shadows

