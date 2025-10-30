Hello everyone! Here’s what’s new in this update:

Story Mode: You can now respawn as many times as you like

Story Mode: Removed the Retry button from the stage result screen

Story Mode: Time bonus is no longer shown on the final result screen

Made technique level easier to understand

Stage18: Added fall-prevention walls to buildings

Adjusted camera shake and force feedback behavior

Music transitions: Player actions are now considered in transition triggers

Language settings on first launch: Now reads your Steam client language setting