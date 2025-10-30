 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605646 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Removed the Peons from the game map as we believe they were causing massive slowdown and crashing games. We're working on writing the system from scratch for a future update.
  • Added push rate limiters to buttons.
  • Added safety checks for players that are rejoining online games to stop them from receving instructions when they are still loading game data and UI.
  • Removed a mostly unused font from the project that might have been causing some issues with the Workaholic.
  • Added safety checks to the Report screen in case players get desynced in online games.
  • We now hide "out of bounds" Report and Event cards when playing on aspect ratios other than 16:9.
  • Added full cleanup functionality of animations when transtitioning between Main Menu and the Game.
  • Fixed a bug where Pets were not synced properly in online games.

