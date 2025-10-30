- Removed the Peons from the game map as we believe they were causing massive slowdown and crashing games. We're working on writing the system from scratch for a future update.
- Added push rate limiters to buttons.
- Added safety checks for players that are rejoining online games to stop them from receving instructions when they are still loading game data and UI.
- Removed a mostly unused font from the project that might have been causing some issues with the Workaholic.
- Added safety checks to the Report screen in case players get desynced in online games.
- We now hide "out of bounds" Report and Event cards when playing on aspect ratios other than 16:9.
- Added full cleanup functionality of animations when transtitioning between Main Menu and the Game.
- Fixed a bug where Pets were not synced properly in online games.
v0.42.5
