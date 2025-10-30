 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605625 Edited 30 October 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added functional buttons selection for pressing (F13-F20)

  • Removed Scroll lock pressing under the hood

Changed files in this update

