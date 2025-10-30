Hey everyone!

We're pushing out a small but crucial hotfix today to address some major issues you've reported. Thank you for your patience and your bug reports, they helped us track these down!

Hotfix V1.0.5 - 30 October 2025

Fix a bug that cause the game failed to write save data.

Fix a bug that cause the game broken after doing reporting.

Fix some localization issue.

Adjust writing on executive order list.

Removed the Red Cross symbol from ambulances to adhere to the Geneva Convention guidelines.

We're continuing to monitor all feedback and bug report. Thank you for playing 1998: The Toll Keeper Story!