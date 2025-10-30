 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20605604 Edited 30 October 2025 – 16:32:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We're pushing out a small but crucial hotfix today to address some major issues you've reported. Thank you for your patience and your bug reports, they helped us track these down!

Hotfix V1.0.5 - 30 October 2025

  • Fix a bug that cause the game failed to write save data.

  • Fix a bug that cause the game broken after doing reporting.

  • Fix some localization issue.

  • Adjust writing on executive order list.

  • Removed the Red Cross symbol from ambulances to adhere to the Geneva Convention guidelines.

We're continuing to monitor all feedback and bug report. Thank you for playing 1998: The Toll Keeper Story!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3273531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link