The long-awaited movie-themed simulation management game, Super Movie Tycoon, is now available!



🎯 Launch Offer: 10% discount during the first week!



Super Movie Tycoon released a demo in May this year. Despite its initial shortcomings, it was warmly received by many movie fans and simulation enthusiasts, giving us tremendous confidence. From the demo to the full release, we've spent over five months in intensive development, focusing all our efforts on expanding game content and fixing bugs. The suggestions and feedback from our players have been instrumental in this process. Living up to your expectations, we've finally polished the product to release standard, and we can't wait to share it with you!



📮 BUGs & Feedback

If you encounter any bugs or issues while playing, please don't hesitate to tell us via our community channels or discussion boards. We will carefully review every piece of feedback to continuously optimize the game experience and content.

You are also welcome to join our Discord server or QQ Group: 862311740 to communicate with us directly!



Finally, we'd like to extend our sincere thanks to every player who has followed and supported us. This launch is not the end, but rather the beginning. We plan to add new systems in the future, such as "Superstar" and "Award Ceremonies", to continually enrich the game!💚