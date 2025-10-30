Dear pilots and fans of FPV.SkyDive,

We’re excited to announce a major update for the most popular f2p FPV simulator! This release focuses on enhancing your overall user experience, introducing new visual features, and launching a special Halloween challenge available to everyone — Catch the Witch! 🧙‍♀️✨

The task is simple – catch the witch as fast as you can! This limited-time Halloween challenge lets you experience an entirely different simulator feeling.

November Live Contest

Dive into the first in a new series of monthly live contests coming to simulator.

As the name suggests, this November Contest will be available throughout the month — so don’t miss your chance to join the fun, compete with other pilots, and claim exclusive achievements that are waiting for their new (or returning) owners!

Drone Categories Update

From now on, all drones are divided only into two categories — Micro and Regular, based on their size and power.

We’ve removed the old Racing and Freestyle classifications, which means every drone can now be used for racing!

Time to find your perfect setup and hit the track!

New features and improvements:

Contest mode is now called Live Contest

Popular features are getting quick descriptions (aka tooltips)

Introducing Highlight Zone - new main menu module that will feature in-game content

Track Builder UX improvements: Added notification that will indicate unfinished track and reason what part is missing Minor visual improvement in editor mode

Number of total race/challenge successful entries is now visible in Leaderboard view

Fixed issue with large colliders on Police Station map

Fixed issue with clipping propellers

Improved Drone Selector lighting

But that’s not all — this update also sets the stage for the upcoming Drone Soccer DLC, launching next week!

Get ready, pilots — we’re taking off! 🚀

