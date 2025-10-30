🎉OUR AI AGENT UPDATED 🎉

We’re thrilled to announce the first update for our in-game LLM (Language Learning Model)! 🚀

This update brings smarter, more immersive interactions, making your in-game conversations feel more natural and responsive.



Hot Notes:

Our AI Agent updated with new cinematics trailers and better images.

Now sliced ingredients are automatically transferred to the bowl.

Items now can be swapped using "E" key.

Better tutorials added for movement we see some of players soft locked during gameplay.





Dive in and experience the next level of in-game with out AI agent!💡