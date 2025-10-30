On Friday night, Lolis was woken up by a knock at the door. She reached for her phone and realized a food delivery had arrived. The delivery person insisted it must be received in person, but Lolis found she couldn't get out of bed. So, she was dug out to receive the order delivery guy. When she came out, she discovered this was the Halloween world.
28 new images have been added to the Photo Gallery. Go check them out!
All Update Items
Activity Log System
You can now view the activity log in the panel to see what your VPet has been doing and what items it has bought.
New AdditionsTransparency option feature
New Display interface (supports overriding the default display animation series)
New TakeItemHandle interface (Helps distinguish the purchase source of items)
Added Activity Log System
Photo Gallery update
Schedule brief help guide
FixesFixed possible errors caused by photos and sorting in the Photo Gallery
Fixed startup being blocked when neither the main save nor the backup save exists by MaybeNullPtr
Other: TO Workshop MOD Authors
Workshop Points can now be exchanged for merchandise and other gifts. For details, please refer to ChatGPT for Workshop Authors.
Special Thanks to the Following Testers
MaybeNullPtr, CCCCCCHARA, ErwinVonManstein, YCXOM, and all who participated in testing or submitted issues.
For detailed update information, please visit: https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main
Changed files in this update