Dear players,

We’re thrilled to announce that The Front will officially launch its Full Release on October 30 (UTC)!

To thank everyone for your continued support, we’ve prepared two special community events — with Steam Gift Cards up for grabs!

Event 1: Steam Review Giveaway

After the full release, share your thoughts by posting a detailed and relevant review about your gameplay experience on The Front’s Steam Store page.

For every 20 valid reviews, 1 lucky player will be randomly selected to receive a $10 Steam Gift Card!

Event ends: December 1, 2025, 00:00 (UTC)

Winners announced: December 3, 2025, 10:00 (UTC)

(Please check the event-announcements channel on our Discord.)

Notes:

Reviews from accounts with less than 2 hours of playtime,

Reviews posted after a refund, or

Reviews unrelated to the game

will not be counted for the giveaway.

Event 2: Social Media Repost Giveaway

Repost the Full Release Announcement Post from The Front’s official Facebook or X (Twitter) accounts!

We’ll randomly select 2 players from each platform, and each winner will receive a $20 Steam Gift Card.

Event ends: November 16, 2025, 00:00 (UTC)

Winners announced: November 17, 2025, 10:00 (UTC)

(Please check the event-announcements channel on Discord.)

Prizes will be sent via private message from The Front’s official Steam Developer, Facebook, or X (Twitter) accounts — so please keep your DMs open!

Thank you all for your amazing support!

We can’t wait to fight alongside you again in the full version of The Front!

Join the community

For submissions & updates: https://discord.com/invite/K4fE6hpaPs