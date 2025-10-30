- Fix water pipes not working in most places
- Fix some errors with localization (e.g. hiragana, katakana, hangul not rendering)
- Fix some multiplayer exploits
- Fix ID cards, bank cards giving screws upon dismantle
- Fix washing in hand soap making you dirtier
- Fix sneaking not properly giving XP, fix getting sneaking XP from looking around really fast when crouched
- Fix door snap locations in Centennial House and Werrenrath House
- Fix barbed wire not attaching to scrap metal fences
- Reduce texture streaming pool size (the game should now consume less VRAM)
- "Hard" difficulty doesn't start you in the summer any more, and insanity/very hard difficulties tell you they start in fall
- Remove help menu
- Relocate loading screen tips to game code
- Moddable hair/eye colors
- Fix scrap metal gate not snapping to scrap metal walls/large gates
- Remove unused code
- Fix engine font dependency for modders
- Fixup auto-connecting to servers (e.g. via a steam:// link or joining friends)
- Water sources (sinks, etc) will now use the type of fluid they're hooked up to properly
- Fix kitchen sink floating when moved
- Fix typoes
- Add Max Wire Distance gameplay setting
- Fix some unattenuated sounds
- Fix some weird edge cases with items spawning underground
- You can lock motorcycles to prevent them from getting stolen like other vehicles (yes this doesn't make physical sense but it's there for security for now)
- Fix Linux not rendering a bunch of stuff
- Fix some bodybag/rubble collision issues
- Fix not always using the best possible equipped flashlight
- Fix some sinks that were wired into fuse boxes near Chateaugay Lake :S
- Fix rain/snow coming in some buildings
- Possible fix for water not turning off
- Crash fixes
0.022 Hotfix 4 Released
Update notes via Steam Community
