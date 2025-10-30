 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605300 Edited 30 October 2025 – 13:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fix water pipes not working in most places
  • Fix some errors with localization (e.g. hiragana, katakana, hangul not rendering)
  • Fix some multiplayer exploits
  • Fix ID cards, bank cards giving screws upon dismantle
  • Fix washing in hand soap making you dirtier
  • Fix sneaking not properly giving XP, fix getting sneaking XP from looking around really fast when crouched
  • Fix door snap locations in Centennial House and Werrenrath House
  • Fix barbed wire not attaching to scrap metal fences
  • Reduce texture streaming pool size (the game should now consume less VRAM)
  • "Hard" difficulty doesn't start you in the summer any more, and insanity/very hard difficulties tell you they start in fall
  • Remove help menu
  • Relocate loading screen tips to game code
  • Moddable hair/eye colors
  • Fix scrap metal gate not snapping to scrap metal walls/large gates
  • Remove unused code
  • Fix engine font dependency for modders
  • Fixup auto-connecting to servers (e.g. via a steam:// link or joining friends)
  • Water sources (sinks, etc) will now use the type of fluid they're hooked up to properly
  • Fix kitchen sink floating when moved
  • Fix typoes
  • Add Max Wire Distance gameplay setting
  • Fix some unattenuated sounds
  • Fix some weird edge cases with items spawning underground
  • You can lock motorcycles to prevent them from getting stolen like other vehicles (yes this doesn't make physical sense but it's there for security for now)
  • Fix Linux not rendering a bunch of stuff
  • Fix some bodybag/rubble collision issues
  • Fix not always using the best possible equipped flashlight
  • Fix some sinks that were wired into fuse boxes near Chateaugay Lake :S
  • Fix rain/snow coming in some buildings
  • Possible fix for water not turning off
  • Crash fixes

