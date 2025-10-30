 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605264
Update notes via Steam Community


Get your candies and don your best Halloween garb! The long-awaited Operation Halloween event rerun is now active for 3 weeks!ːstarsː

Moreover, Triple Trouble event is also still ongoing - this update added the ability to run multiple events at the same time! Active event display can be toggled in the main menu. So you have the rare opportunity to participate in two events at once!

Operation Halloween has no new event rewards this year, but the Halloween shop has been updated with new costumes for Poyo, Chuu, Haruka and Kanata.

The update also includes some adjustments to Troublemakers abilities, and a number of bugfixes.
Please see the full list of changes on the Steam forums.

Changed files in this update

Windows UntitledApp Content Depot 282801
Linux Depot 282802
Windows Linux Depot 282803
macOS Depot 282804
