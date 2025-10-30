Commence Operation Halloween!
Update notes via Steam Community
Get your candies and don your best Halloween garb! The long-awaited Operation Halloween event rerun is now active for 3 weeks!ːstarsː
Moreover, Triple Trouble event is also still ongoing - this update added the ability to run multiple events at the same time! Active event display can be toggled in the main menu. So you have the rare opportunity to participate in two events at once!
Operation Halloween has no new event rewards this year, but the Halloween shop has been updated with new costumes for Poyo, Chuu, Haruka and Kanata.
The update also includes some adjustments to Troublemakers abilities, and a number of bugfixes.
Please see the full list of changes on the Steam forums.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows UntitledApp Content Depot 282801
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 282802
- Loading history…
Windows Linux Depot 282803
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 282804
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update