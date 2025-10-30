 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605230
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.0.1 has been released today.
The changes are as follows:

・Fixed an issue where the display of the global leaderboard viewable in-game could sometimes become distorted
・Adjusted some background music

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3506551
