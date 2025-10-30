v5.2.11.0 ~ v5.2.12.0
Patch Notes
UI
Adjusted so that arrows are no longer displayed when only one category exists in Notes.
Fixed an issue where incorrect dialogue was triggered when closing mail.
Fixed an issue where time stop was canceled when opening the map in certain situations.
Fixed an issue where the village map image did not fully match the actual village terrain.
Level Design
Fixed a bug where movement could be blocked when collecting Ritoring at specific spots in the Red and Blue Shroom Forage Spots located in Cloud Valley.
Improved villagers’ daily routines to make them interact more naturally with other systems.
Added a new item “Ritoring’s Special Furniture Basket” to Rex’s shop.
Scenario
Unified the terminology between Energy and Stamina to prevent confusion.
Adjusted so that changes in the village occur immediately after completing the quest [Reparing the Streetlamps].
System
Fixed an issue where gathering failed when another action was performed simultaneously during a gathering attempt.
Major Known Issues Being Addressed
Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene
Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial
Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading
Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese
Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete
Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops
Issue where controls may become unresponsive when attempting to open the UI while interacting with objects.
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
Changed files in this update