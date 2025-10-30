Fixed an issue where the village map image did not fully match the actual village terrain.

Fixed an issue where time stop was canceled when opening the map in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where incorrect dialogue was triggered when closing mail.

Adjusted so that arrows are no longer displayed when only one category exists in Notes.

Improved villagers’ daily routines to make them interact more naturally with other systems.

Fixed a bug where movement could be blocked when collecting Ritoring at specific spots in the Red and Blue Shroom Forage Spots located in Cloud Valley.

Adjusted so that changes in the village occur immediately after completing the quest [Reparing the Streetlamps].

Unified the terminology between Energy and Stamina to prevent confusion.

Fixed an issue where gathering failed when another action was performed simultaneously during a gathering attempt.

Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene

Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial

Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading

Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese

Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete

Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops