Howdy, partners!



It’s time to saddle up and show some love to your loyal companions — the Four-Legged Weeks event has begun in Westland! From October 30th to November 13th, your pets and horses take the spotlight with a lineup of special bonuses, faster progression, and unique surprises across the Frontier.

Pet & Horse Boosts

Throughout the event, every aspect of raising, training, and breeding your animals becomes smoother and faster. Whether you’re leveling up your favorite dog or breeding a new horse, the bonuses will make your progress twice as rewarding:



— x2 Progress Points – Turn in animals and reach higher pet or horse tiers faster than ever.

— x2 Adaptation Speed – Lured pets will adopt more quickly, becoming faithful allies in no time.

— x2 Breeding Speed – Pets and horses will produce cubs and foals faster, helping you grow your ranch family.

— x2 Chance to Increase Rank – During breeding, both pets and horses now have a higher chance to produce offspring of a superior rank.

It’s the perfect time to train, breed, and strengthen your four-legged companions!

Pet & Horse Discounts

If you’ve been waiting to expand your ranch, now’s your moment. Special discounts are available for a limited time:



— Up to 30% off Dogs in the in-game Shop – Pick up your rottweiler or husky and add a loyal guardian to your crew.

— Up to 30% off Horses at Arabella’s in Silverton – Premium offers are up, so don’t miss the chance to ride home with your dream stallion.