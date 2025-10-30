Hello humans,

It’s cozy season and we have so many reasons for you to be staying in having chaotic fun playing Human Fall Flat!

Firstly an amazing bundle deal to get you or your friends started:

Buy Escape The Backrooms X Human Fall Flat Bundle at 51% off

Escape the Backrooms is a 1-4 player co-op horror exploration game. Traverse through eerie backrooms levels while avoiding entities and other dangers to try and escape.

More ways to customise your human, we have added 5 new costumes – Skater, Sheriff, Cat, Frog Bucket hat and Rockabilly King hair!

No tricks, there are already Halloween themed costumes ready and waiting for tomorrow!

Official levels finished? Don't stop the fun! The community has cooked up some absolutely banger levels in the Workshop!

Feeling like a big brain? Dive into Temple 2 and Keys!

Want to scream and cling to your friends? The Cabin in the Woods and Hive Experiment: Breach are waiting!

Ready to break physics (and your friends' patience)? The Gravity House will have you laughing too hard to stand!

Or try your luck in the Casino, get mysterious in Nightfall, and chill out in Snowy Mountain.

So many epic maps to explore! Grab your floppiest friends, head to the Steam Workshop Homepage, and get ready for your next week of chaos!

Bored after work/school? You know where to go. The Workshop is a treasure trove of fun!

Begin your next great fall today!