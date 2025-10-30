We apologize to our players that the new cosmetics in our Halloween Update only applied to new save files. We have now fixed this, and you're free to see and apply all the new cosmetics in your current playthrough. This hotfix is now live for PC players. We will update our console version as soon as it passes all checks. Thank you.

We were also able to fix the following bugs:

Hub NPCs missing after triggering the objective "Identify wealthy Melancholic Victims for Nix", blocking further progression.

Savegames incorrectly redirect to game directory when running with admin privileges, bypassing Steam Cloud Sync.

The conversation prematurely ends upon selecting the dialogue prompt "There was no other way" in "IC to CH_Ryong_500_BakerKindred".

Missing floor collision near pillar on right side of door causes player to fall out of world underground area.

Missing floor collision near 1st pillar on left side of door causes player to fall out of world underground area.

Cosmetics are not unlocked on persistent saves, only available on new game