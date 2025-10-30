 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20605103 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • show tutorial lines only if not completed
  • endless mode after last wave
  • 4 new success
  • fix bugs / translation / icon success
  • auto stack card when crafting card like forest or factories
  • can stack card like forest and worker will auto farm the next one

