30 October 2025 Build 20605074
Update notes via Steam Community

New patch! We ain't stopping!

Features

  • Melee weapons can now damage destructibles.

Improvements

  • Increased salvage value of most pickupable items to make salvage during missions a more significant part of credits gain.

  • Set Nisse's salvage value to 50, removing disassembly value and emphasizing the importance of protecting him.

  • Increased memory retention for Heavy Raptor and Raptor AI, making them less likely to lose track of players.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with inventory being cleared when abandoning a mission

  • Fixed bug where icons wouldn't display correctly when holding a battery

  • Fixed bug where enemy ships could attack and destroy the player ship while players was deep in a space station, not able to go back and protect it.

Miscellaneous

  • Removed blinking invite button effect in lobby HUD.

We are aware that some players are encountering microstuttering and other performance dips since Vendor Update launched. We are working on these, thanks for your patience!

- The Keepsake Crew

