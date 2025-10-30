Dear employees of The Company,

It has come to the attention of the Shareholders that capitalising on a seasonal holiday will increase brand affinity, allow for the shipping of themed products, and make it appear as though we are "relatable human beings who enjoy fun."

As such, we have invested in an after-hours office party experience of a lifetime. Our new Snack Acquisition and Consumption policy is in effect, aligning with our Mandatory Fun Alignment Value System.

Clock into a Night Shift run for the full experience.

CHANGELOG

Night Shift:

Killer Clowns invited

Nosferatu invited

Accountants invited

New floors added

Reception appropriately themed

A couple more things, but we wouldn't want to spoil the surprise.

World Map:

Appropriately themed

Other things:

Added new trap rooms to Day Shift

Available now.