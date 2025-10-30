 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20605002 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear employees of The Company,

It has come to the attention of the Shareholders that capitalising on a seasonal holiday will increase brand affinity, allow for the shipping of themed products, and make it appear as though we are "relatable human beings who enjoy fun."

As such, we have invested in an after-hours office party experience of a lifetime. Our new Snack Acquisition and Consumption policy is in effect, aligning with our Mandatory Fun Alignment Value System.

Clock into a Night Shift run for the full experience.

CHANGELOG

Night Shift:

  • Killer Clowns invited

  • Nosferatu invited

  • Accountants invited

  • New floors added

  • Reception appropriately themed

  • A couple more things, but we wouldn't want to spoil the surprise.

World Map:

  • Appropriately themed

Other things:

  • Added new trap rooms to Day Shift

Available now.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2085541
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2085542
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link