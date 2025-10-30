Hello, everyone!
Thank you for all the feedback we've received from you after yesterday's explosive announcement. We're as hyped as you are!
Now, here are the first tweaks to the experimental 1.0 build. Please keep the reports coming!
Misc.
Reserve storage buildings can now be flipped.
Bugs.
Fixed a crash caused by trying to connect two districts without a District Crossing in between.
Fixed a crash caused by deleting cut trees that didn't have all logs picked up yet.
Fixed Folktails' tunnel construction visuals lagging behind.
Changed depots in experimental branch