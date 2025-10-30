 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20604986
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

Thank you for all the feedback we've received from you after yesterday's explosive announcement. We're as hyped as you are!

Now, here are the first tweaks to the experimental 1.0 build. Please keep the reports coming!

Misc.

  • Reserve storage buildings can now be flipped.

Bugs.

  • Fixed a crash caused by trying to connect two districts without a District Crossing in between.

  • Fixed a crash caused by deleting cut trees that didn't have all logs picked up yet.

  • Fixed Folktails' tunnel construction visuals lagging behind.

