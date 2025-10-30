Resolved compatibility issues caused by the updated codebase that resulted in some older MODs no longer functioning. Please remove any MOD files located in the root directory and restart the game.

Fixed an issue where the harpoon charge rate behaved abnormally in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the Ink Spray from the Giant Squid could permanently blind the player.

Fixed incorrect spell count when casting Arcane Nova.

Fixed improper interaction behavior when combining Essence of Soul with Skull of the Cthulhu.

Fixed an issue where summoned units were not recognized as valid targets by enemies and were unaffected by allied healing auras.

Fixed visual shadow issues related to certain projectile types.

Fixed collision height issues preventing Rune Hammer and Evil Slayer Sword from hitting enemies correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Pillar of Light death effect would not disappear.

Fixed an issue where dynamic optimization caused harpoon orbital movement to accelerate incorrectly.

Fixed an error sometimes triggered by Shadow Serpent.

Fixed a bug where the harpoon’s charged damage bonus would disappear.

Fixed incorrect harpoon spawn locations under certain conditions.

Fixed crash issues caused by specific room layouts.

Fixed crash issues related to certain curses.

Fixed incorrect laser behavior for Skeletal Centaur enemies.

Fixed incorrect animation and behavior for serpent-type enemies.

Fixed traps sometimes becoming invisible in certain room environments.

Fixed incorrect cooldown values for the Melee Mage set.

Fixed cases where tracking spells in certain combinations failed to activate properly.

Fixed firing logic errors for charge-based spells when placed in secondary slots.

Fixed an issue where Evil Slayer Sword could not hit certain enemy types.

Fixed cases where enemy laser attacks could incorrectly penetrate through walls.

Fixed display issues with Devourer summons in Infinite Mode.

Fixed several issues that could potentially corrupt save data.

Fixed inconsistent mana recovery behavior involving Mana Absorption in specific builds.

Fixed incompatibilities between Sprint mode and Charge mode.

Fixed a crash issue related to Arcane Barrier.

Fixed incorrect flame lighting effects in certain cases.

Fixed crashes when selecting certain spells under specific conditions.

Fixed shield damage not properly triggering related relic effects.

Fixed Mimicry Cube incorrectly being able to copy Area Boost.

Fixed abnormal stack counts for Poison effects.