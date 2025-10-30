Our second major update is now live, The Monster Update!
Hope you guys have fun with all the new content! ❤️
NEW
- 10 new enemies!
- Death Head Possession - Added battery that recharges while dead! Spend your battery charge to possess your head and interact with the living.
- Tumble Grab - While tumbled you can now grab objects, items and weapons!
- New Upgrade - Death Head Battery!
- New Upgrade - Tumble Climb!
- Swift Broom Academy - 24 new valuables!
- Headman Manor - 8 new valuables!
- McJannek Station - 22 new valuables!
- Museum of Human Art - 20 new rooms!
- Headman Manor - 2 new rooms!
- Swiftbroom Academy - 1 new room!
- Truck Chat - Added more Tax Man messages!
- Steam - Rich presence now shows the current level name and level number, and friends in the same lobby appear as a group.
- Discord Rich Presence - See and join your friends' games directly from Discord!
- New Setting "Item Unequip Auto Hold" - Toggle auto grab for unequipped items. Defaults to "on" for existing players and "off" for new players!
- Save Menu - Added "Restore from Backup" button to recover corrupted save files from the latest backup. Also added the ability to name save files!
CHANGES
- Valuables - All levels now have unique valuables, no sharing between levels anymore!
- Music - Updated Main Menu music!
- Ambience - Many rooms now feature new ambient sounds.
- Player Damage - Players are now immune during level outro animation.
- Upgrade Crouch Rest - Now also triggers when in Tumble state and stationary.
- Truck Chat - Displays remaining Extractions instead of money left when trying to leave early, and hints at multiple Extractions if the next point is inactive.
- Truck Healer - Now activates after final extraction fully completes.
- Water - Non-lethal water appears less radioactive.
- Headman Manor - Added window curtains and new flooring to some modules. Some props now have improved textures!
- McJannek Station - Some props now have improved textures!
- Swiftbroom Academy - Some props now have improved textures!
- Shop - Updated car models.
- Overcharge UI - Bar now appears more fully charged before impact.
- Save Files - Slight optimization to reduce file size when storing many players.
BALANCING
- Enemy Shadow Child - Deals more damage and yanks players harder.
- Phase Bridge - Now remains where released, suspended mid air, and auto-aligns for easier walking.
- Torque Drone and Zero Gravity Drone - Lowered battery drain penalty when drones are attached to enemies.
FIXES
- Player - Fixed rare spots where players could get stuck and couldn't jump. Fixed bug where revived players could fall through the level after being revived.
- Phys Grabber - Fixed grabbed item movement degrading when strength exceeded 90.
- Enemies - Fixed rare bug causing enemies to spin endlessly after grabbed by multiple players.
- Enemies - Fixed rare spots where enemies could get stuck and couldn't jump. Improved jump logic to reduce accidental jumps into pits.
- Enemy Bowtie - Fixed bug where yelling particles lingered after death.
- Enemy Chef - Fixed bug where players could be hurt through walls.
- Enemy Peeper - Fixed bug where forced grab release ended sooner than intended.
- C.A.R.T. - Fixed bug where disconnecting while holding C.A.R.T. prevented it from resetting. Fixed being able to steer whilst inside it.
- C.A.R.T. Cannon - No longer disables while in the extraction point.
- Item Battery - Fixed bug where some items granted more uses than displayed pips on first purchase.
- Items - Fixed rare bug where equipped item light lingered.
- Upgrades - Fixed particles not always visible to clients when a player uses an upgrade.
- Truck - Fixed countdown failing to start if a player exited after entering.
- Shop - Fixed inventory items sometimes duplicating when dying in the shop. Fixed grenades and the explosive mine not being ungrabbed on explosion. Fixed trapzap not resetting properly.
- UI - Fixed health and energy counters overlapping the max value when above 999.
- Save Menu - Fixed moon level sometimes showing the wrong moon graphic. Fixed corrupted saves hiding other saves. Menu now correctly deletes more types of corrupted files.
- Save File Deletion - Fixed bug deleting saves when entire team died, revived, and host quit the game.
- Valuable Discover - Fixed issue causing valuables on ledges to be undiscoverable from low angles.
- Aim Cursor - Now hides while the map is open and a grabbable object is targeted.
- Aim - Fixed a persistent pixel at the reticle center when pixelation was set to "Medium" in settings.
- Chat - Fixed pressing the enter key whilst chat is open and hovering over a button causing the button to be clicked.
- Vertical Aim - Fixed "Invert Vertical Aim" not working when spectating.
- Value UI - Fixed occasional flicker of lines above text.
- Settings - Fixed multiple close sounds sometimes playing on the settings page.
- Headman Manor - Fixed multiple level issues.
- Swiftbroom Academy - Fixed multiple level issues.
- Museum of Human Art - Fixed multiple level issues.
- Optimized memory usage.
Bye bye!
/semiwork
Changed files in this update