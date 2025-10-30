Happy Halloween patch!

It's time for another patch for EA 0.9 to improve a few things!

New Custom game options

Many of you have been enjoying the new 0.9 progression challenges, but many of you also requested that some of the new features be customizable!

Now in custom games, you can:

Disable import limits

Choose that all items can be imported Expensive Clothing, Expensive Jewelry, Smartphones and Smartphones can be imported from the import docks

Urgent Order Fees can be customized Both Wholesaler and Importer Urgent Order fees can be customized.



Additionally, the Urgent Order fee is now based on game difficulty, making the Import penalty much less painful in easy and normal game modes! You should see this change reflected in your current story-mode games!



Tutorial Flexibility

Here are a few fixes for when you don't exactly follow Uncle Fred's guidance, so the game doesn't get stuck!

If you Buyout a store and then change the type of store, it will now accept that store when you deliver inventory If you previously had this issue, you will have to buy a new business, but it will now allow you to buy a cheap business and change it!

Assign Purchasing Agent task now works, even if you have multiple headquarters

"Train Employee to 50%" was specifically looking for a customer service employee in your first business. Now it is more flexible and should count any employee type and should work even if you've made more than one store!

The Scorpio Gaming System now satisfies the "Play Video Games" quest

Fixed some cases where the rival side quest wouldn't update properly

Changelog

Updated a few things that should hopefully address the longer lag spikes some players were experiencing. If you are still experiencing lag spikes, please submit a bug report and include as much information as you can. Some FPS drops during nighttime or rain (when all the lights are on) are expected Very large saves might experience a short lag at the top of each new hour But please let us know if you're experiencing large FPS drops or FPS drops in other situations so we can continue to improve things!

Fixed issue causing blueprints to load/save forever in some cases

Resolved issues with rival businesses shutting down strangely Rivals were shutting down too many businesses without opening new stores The shutdowns were all happening in a few concentrated areas No business was shutting down prior to 40 days into the game.

Fixed Hairdresser income wasn't being counted if you are in the business or fast-forwarding while working.

Fixed a few spots in Industry City that were marked as illegal

Fixed can't drive into warehouses due to boxes 6 22nd St 5 25th St

Fixed getting locked in placement mode if you grabbed a paper bag from a table/fridge with a hand truck and then tried to grab the table/fridge to move it

Fixed Purchase Agent limits being exceeded in specific situations

Removed the "phantom" rival buildings such as 153 7th Ave If you had bought this from a rival, you should be refunded for the equipment inside

Water Fountain now also satisfies the Water Cooler employee demand

Fixed random floating flag around the park area

Fixed trampoline animation

Fixed some issues with Christmas decorations in the blueprint creator

Fixed issue with players getting stuck on the security panels near doors

Fixed a couple issues that caused customers and employees to get stuck

Fixed issue with scooters getting stuck on the front of their mount after renting them

Fixed issue with hairdresser shelves after purchasing

Fixed Mr. Scott's Office Supply register queue going the wrong direction

Fixed can't work out in gym with headgear on

Fixed Ika wasn't displaying Halloween items

As always, we appreciate all the feedback and bug reports as we continue to make Big Ambitions better!



We're working on another patch soon to address a few other issues while the team continues to drive forward to EA 0.10!



~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team