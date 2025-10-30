Hello, explorers!

Today we’re releasing a major new update — “The Old Observatory”.

Yes, yes, we know — you’ve been asking about it just hours after release...

Now, the wait is over — welcome aboard!

There’s a lot of new content waiting for you: an entire observatory, new artifacts, endings, and many improvements — both in gameplay and in the story itself.

🚀 New in this update

🌌 New final location — The Old Observatory.

Explore a forgotten place where time seems to have stopped.

💎 Special resources and new artifacts.

Each one hides its own mystery…

🧭 Three new endings.

Your choices matter more than ever.

🎮 Customizable controls.

Now you can adjust the controls to your liking.

🕹️ New ship mini-game.

Spend some time between flights in a new way.

🎃 Halloween ship cosmetics!

Activated automatically in celebration of the season.

🚪 Purchase empty rooms.

Expand your ship and make it more comfortable — or more interesting.

⚙️ New upgrades: Collector, Drill, Teleport.

💥 Dynamite purchase.

(But unlocking it won’t be that easy.)

🏆 New achievements.

⚠️ Confirmation before destroying the air generator.

No more accidental decompressions.

💰 Notification that mini-game coins are credits.

🔧 Fixes and improvements

🧩 Fixed a rare bug that could corrupt save files.

💾 Reworked the save algorithm.

🧊 Added hints for finding the bunker on the icy planet.

⚖️ Rebalanced early locations — increased item spawn for a faster start.

🌨️ Fixed spawn and visuals on the icy planet.

🌍 Improved localization in several places.

🔧 Fixed numerous minor issues.

Thank you to everyone who continues to explore the world of Digger!

Have a great time — and good luck finding treasures! 🚀