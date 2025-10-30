Hello, explorers!
Today we’re releasing a major new update — “The Old Observatory”.
Yes, yes, we know — you’ve been asking about it just hours after release...
Now, the wait is over — welcome aboard!
There’s a lot of new content waiting for you: an entire observatory, new artifacts, endings, and many improvements — both in gameplay and in the story itself.
🚀 New in this update
🌌 New final location — The Old Observatory.
Explore a forgotten place where time seems to have stopped.
💎 Special resources and new artifacts.
Each one hides its own mystery…
🧭 Three new endings.
Your choices matter more than ever.
🎮 Customizable controls.
Now you can adjust the controls to your liking.
🕹️ New ship mini-game.
Spend some time between flights in a new way.
🎃 Halloween ship cosmetics!
Activated automatically in celebration of the season.
🚪 Purchase empty rooms.
Expand your ship and make it more comfortable — or more interesting.
⚙️ New upgrades: Collector, Drill, Teleport.
💥 Dynamite purchase.
(But unlocking it won’t be that easy.)
🏆 New achievements.
⚠️ Confirmation before destroying the air generator.
No more accidental decompressions.
💰 Notification that mini-game coins are credits.
🔧 Fixes and improvements
🧩 Fixed a rare bug that could corrupt save files.
💾 Reworked the save algorithm.
🧊 Added hints for finding the bunker on the icy planet.
⚖️ Rebalanced early locations — increased item spawn for a faster start.
🌨️ Fixed spawn and visuals on the icy planet.
🌍 Improved localization in several places.
🔧 Fixed numerous minor issues.
Changed files in this update